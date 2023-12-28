Hargrave (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walk-through.

Hargrave injured his hamstring Week 14 versus Seattle and sat out the following week versus Arizona. He was able to return to face Baltimore on Christmas Day, logging three tackles, including a sack, in the loss. His estimated limited participation Wednesday isn't all that concerning given that he logged a DNP/LP/LP progression last week, though it bears monitoring the extent to which he's able to practice during the remainder of Week 17 prep ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Washington.