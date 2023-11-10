Hargrave (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Hargrave is in danger of sitting out his first game this season as he works through a knee injury. If he can't go in Week 10, Javon Kinlaw will probably start at defensive tackle in his place.
More News
-
49ers' Javon Hargrave: Signing with Niners•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Finishes with 11 sacks•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Grabs another sack Week 17•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Gets to QB twice in Week 15•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Double-digit tackles in busy loss•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Terrorizes Texans•