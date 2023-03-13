Hargrave and the 49ers have reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million contract that includes $40 million guaranteed at signing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hargrave cashes in with a big contract for the second time in his career, after piling up 161 tackles and 23 sacks in 48 regular-season appearances for Philadelphia the past three years. Once known primarily as a run-stuffer, Hargrave has become one of the top interior pass rushers in the NFL and now will be paid accordingly by a team that looks to have the best D-Line in the league.
More News
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Finishes with 11 sacks•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Grabs another sack Week 17•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Gets to QB twice in Week 15•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Double-digit tackles in busy loss•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Terrorizes Texans•
-
Eagles' Javon Hargrave: Two sacks in win•