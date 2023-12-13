Hargrave (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hargrave was sidelined after suffering the injury Sunday against the Seahawks. He'll likely need to ramp up his activity level Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up in Week 15 against the Cardinals. If he ultimately ends up missing, Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens will likely see increased opportunities.