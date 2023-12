Hargrave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash with the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hargrave is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week. As a result, he will miss his first game of the season. The 49ers will also be without their other starting defensive tackle, Arik Armstead (foot), on Sunday, leaving Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens and Kalia Davis to help secure the defensive line.