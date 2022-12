Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the plan is for Kinlaw (knee) to return to practice during Week 16, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan's update essentially rules Kinlaw out for Thursday's matchup against Seattle, but it appears the third-year defensive tackle could be designated to return in Week 16. Once he returns to practice, he'll have a 21-day window to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the season.