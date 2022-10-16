The 49ers placed Kinlaw (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Kinlaw first suffered the knee injury during practice Week 4, missing the 49ers' subsequent two games as a result. The defensive tackle wasn't as healing as well as the 49ers had hoped leading up to Sunday's game in Atlanta, so he'll end up missing at least four more contests while he recovers from the knee injury. Kinlaw had tallied two tackles across 98 snaps through San Francisco's first three games.