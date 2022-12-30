Kinlaw (knee) does not carry and injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kinlaw went on IR with a knee injury sustained during the Week 3 win over Denver, and he missed every game before returning to the active roster ahead of last Sunday's win versus the Commanders. The 2020 first-round pick ended up logging one tackle over 14 defensive snaps against Washington and opened Week 17 prep as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Kinlaw then ramped up his participation with a limited session Thursday, so it's possible he could once again see limited defensive snaps during the second-to-last game of the regular season.