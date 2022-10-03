Kinlaw (knee) was ruled inactive for Monday night's game against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kinlaw did not practice Friday and was considered questionable on the 49ers' injury report Sunday due to a knee injury. The 2020 first-round pick returned in Week 1 after suffering a season-ending torn ACL last October, though it's unclear if this new issue is related. With Kinlaw out, Kevin Givens and Maurice Hurst will step into larger roles alongside defensive tackle Arik Armstead.