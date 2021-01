Kinlaw (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Seattle, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kinlaw missed last week's win over Arizona and will sit out the regular-season finale as well. He ends his rookie campaign with 33 tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks and one interception (which he returned for a TD). Kentavius Street should start for San Francisco on Sunday in Kinlaw's stead.