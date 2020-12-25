Kinlaw (knee) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against Arizona after logging a limited practice session Thursday.
While Kinlaw fielded 74 percent of the defensive workload last Sunday against Dallas, it came to light Tuesday that the rookie first-rounder was coping with a knee sprain, per Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee. The fact that he improved from a non-participant to limited involvement between Wednesday and Thursday provides a spark of optimism, but his status may very well come down to game time.