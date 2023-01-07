Kinlaw (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and has played 35 defensive snaps across the last two games. The 2020 first-round pick then began Week 18 with back-to-back DNPs, though he was able to log one limited practice during Friday's sessions. Should Kinlaw ultimately sit out, San Francisco would be without its top three defensive tackles for Sunday's regular-season finale, as Kevin Givens (knee) has already been ruled out while Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) is also considered questionable to play.