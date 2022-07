Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Kinlaw has been cleared to participate in training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shanahan couched his statement by adding that Kinlaw would be brought along slowly. Either way, it's safe to assume any limits to his participation are basically purely precautionary at this point and that Kinlaw will be prepared to step into his place as a starter next to Arik Armstead come Week 1.