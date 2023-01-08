site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Ready to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Kinlaw (knee) is active Sunday against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kinlaw was unable to practice early in the week, but he did finish with a limited practice Friday. His ability to play should be good news for the 49ers' defensive front.
