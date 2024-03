Kinlaw agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Jets on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kinlaw was drafted by the 49ers in 2020 and has spent four years there. He finished the 2023 campaign with 25 tackles (13 solo), 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed across 17 games as a depth interior lineman. He will play a similar role in New York, while he works to earn reps behind Quinton Jefferson (groin) and Quinnen Williams.