The 49ers designated Kinlaw (knee) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Although Kinlaw is now free to return to practice, he'll ultimately sit out of Tuesday's session and instead debut Wednesday, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. The former first-round draft pick hasn't played since he suffered a knee injury back Week 3 against Denver, but Tuesday now marks day one of the 21-day window for San Francisco to add him back to their active roster. Kinlaw could suit up and receive an expanded role as soon as Saturday versus Washington given fellow defensive tackles Kevin Givens (knee), Kalia Davis (undisclosed), Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) and Maurice Hurst (biceps) are all nursing injuries of their own.