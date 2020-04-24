49ers' Javon Kinlaw: SF acquires after trading back
The 49ers selected Kinlaw in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 14th overall.
The 49ers traded back from the 13th pick to the 14th, securing bonus compensation to take the player they presumably wanted all along. The South Carolina product is a hulking figure at 6-foot-5, 324 pounds, and he should do a good job of holding down the gaps previously defended by DeForest Buckner, whom the 49ers traded to Indianapolis for the pick that would eventually turn into Kinlaw. In contrast to Buckner, though, Kinlaw is unlikely to be a standout pass rusher.
