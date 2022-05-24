Kinlaw (knee) was seen observing on-field training session during the 49ers' OTAs on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Head coach Kyle Shannahan said Tuesday that Kinlaw is still expected to be ready for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The 2020 first-round selection started all four games he played undergoing season-ending ACL surgery in late October. A typical nine-to-12 month recovery timeline suggests that Kinlaw could be ready to return to action by July at the earliest, which would also fit in with his expected return according to Shannahan.