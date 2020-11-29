Kinlaw is active for Sunday's matchup against the Rams after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The 49ers benefit from a Week 11 bye that allowed the team to return a number of defensive stalwarts in time for a crucial NFC West showdown against Los Angeles. Kinlaw didn't have to miss any game action while residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He notched 1.5 sacks in San Francisco's last game Week 10 against the Saints after being unable to collect a single sack over his first nine NFL appearances.