Kinlaw finished the 2023 regular season with 25 tackles (13 solo), 3.5 sacks and three batted balls.

Kinlaw's four-year tenure with San Francisco came to a monotonous end despite appearing in all 17 games for the first time in his career. The 2020 first round selection operated primarily as a backup to his namesake, Javon Hargrave, who was poached from the Eagles the prior offseason to fill the role Kinlaw failed to since being drafted. The 49ers declined Kinlaw's fifth-year option, making the interior lineman an unrestricted free agent for the 2024 campaign.