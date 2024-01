Moore (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moore was able to finish San Francisco's week of practice with back-to-back full sessions and he's good to go for Sunday after clearing concussion protocol, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Expect the 25-year-old to continue serving as one of the 49ers' top reserve tackles in Week 18.