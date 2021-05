The 49ers selected Moore in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 155th overall.

Moore (6-foot-4, 311 pounds) started at left tackle for Western Michigan but might be a guard in the NFL due to lack of height and reach (33 and 3/8-inch arms). If he plays guard he would project well there from a size-athleticism angle, as his 30.5-inch vertical jump and 106-inch broad jump indicate standout lower-body explosiveness.