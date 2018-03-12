49ers' Jeff Locke: Lands with San Francisco amid offseason carousel
Locke signed with the 49ers on Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Entering his sixth season in the league, Locke will look to make San Francisco a long-term home. The 28-year-old punted in just five games for the Lions last season where he served as a mid-season replacement.
