Wilson (calf) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Before he was deemed inactive this past Sunday against the Rams, Wilson didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to his calf issue. He's been able to get in some reps in both sessions so far this week, with one remaining before the 49ers likely will give him a designation for Sunday's game at New England. If he's active, he'll join Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty in a backfield without Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee).