Wilson (illness) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Green Bay, MJ Acosta of NFL Network reports.

Wilson showed no signs of anything bothering him when he rushed for 25 yards on his lone touch of the game thus far, but he's apparently battling an illness that's serious enough to put his status for the remainder of the contest into question.

