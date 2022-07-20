Wilson will open training camp as the No. 2 option behind Elijah Mitchell (knee) in San Francisco's backfield, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Wilson will compete to hold off two recent third-round picks during training camp, Trey Sermon (2021) and Tyrion Davis-Price (2022), but Barrows reports that if the season began now, it would be the 26-year-old veteran backing up Mitchell. Barrows also notes that Wilson has looked substantially better during spring practices than he did while working his way back from injury last season, when he averaged a career-low 3.7 yards per carry in nine appearances. When fully healthy, Wilson has proven himself to be a capable ballcarrier in coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme, so his standing on the roster is worth keeping an eye on.