Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The initial contact provided a scary scene for Wilson, but he walked off under his own power. After leaving the injury tent, Wilson was spotted slapping hands with teammates and appeared OK, but there's no reason to put him back on the field with the game out of hand. Wilson will finish Sunday's game with two carries for six yards. His practice status may be monitored closely on a short week ahead of Thursday's game against the Cardinals.