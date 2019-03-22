Wilson (shoulder) is part of a deep position group that now includes Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon (knee) as well as Matt Breida (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (forearm), ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

Wilson held his own while making a couple starts as an undrafted rookie in 2018, but he nonetheless figures to enter training camp as a long shot for the 53-man roster. Coleman, McKinnon and Breida are all viable candidates for key roles on offense, while Mostert has become a fixture on special teams. The decision to sign Coleman suggests the Niners view Wilson and Matt Dayes as marginal NFL talents. Looking on the bright side, Wilson likely will recover from his late-season shoulder injury in time to get some reps during OTAs and minicamp.