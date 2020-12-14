Wilson rushed 11 times for 31 yards and a touchdown Sunday, adding 13 more yards on one reception (three targets) in a 23-15 loss to Washington.

Starter Raheem Mostert out-touched Wilson 16 to 12, but the latter was given the opportunity to punch the ball into the end zone from one yard out in the first quarter. The 25-year-old did, however, have an ugly drop late in the contest that would have extended a comeback drive, but the trip to end zone salvaged what would have been a disappointing game. Even though the Wilson is technically the backup in this offense, he brings added fantasy value as the preferred goal-line back along with his usage in the passing game (eight targets over the last two weeks). The 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys and their 32nd-ranked rush defense in Week 15, giving Wilson and the rest of San Francisco's rushing attack a huge boost in immediate value.