The 49ers designated Wilson (ankle) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
San Francisco will have 21 days to evaluate Wilson for a return to the 53-man roster. Before being moved to IR due to the sprained ankle, Wilson turned in his best game as a pro in the 49ers' Week 7 win over New England, rumbling 17 times for 112 yards and three scores while catching two passes for eight yards. Even if he proves healthy in practice, Wilson may have a tough time reclaiming a consistent role out of the backfield, as top option Raheem Mostert (ankle) was also designated to return from IR on Tuesday and may be ready to play as soon as Sunday against the Rams. In addition to Mostert, Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jerick McKinnon (neck) are also candidates to poach work from Wilson.