Wilson rushed seven times for 47 yards and caught two passes (five targets) for 12 yards in Monday's 34-24 loss to Buffalo.

Wilson continued to split the backfield workload with Raheem Mostert, logging 28 snaps (46 percent) to the latter's 27 (44 percent). Both backs took big chunks out of the opposition's defense, but neither reached double-digit carries after the 49ers fell behind by multiple scores in the second half. It appears that this is the one-two punch head coach Kyle Shanahan will roll with moving forward, as Tevin Coleman (four snaps) and Jerick McKinnon (two snaps) were both healthy for the contest, but barely saw the field. It is worth noting that Wilson was the preferred back used in passing situations (five targets to Mostert's one), remaining on the field for the entirety of San Francisco's final two comeback attempts. The 25-year-old was also deployed when the team was close to the goal line, even receiving a target in the end zone that quarterback Nick Mullens failed to complete. Mostert will be more appealing in standard formats for his ability to break off a big touchdown run at any moment, but Wilson has carved out a role -- especially for those in PPR formats -- for his use in the passing game and preferred usage as a goal-line back. Next week's opponent, the Washington Football Team, does not boast an explosive offense, which could keep the game score close and both running backs more involved in the gameplan.