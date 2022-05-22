Wilson is one of four running backs projected to make the 49ers' 53-man roster to begin the 2022 season, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Wilson was considered a potential cut candidate after the 49ers selected a running back in the third round of consecutive drafts, but Branch believes the veteran's well-rounded skillset could outweigh the team's potential need for a third-down option (such as JaMychal Hasty). The 26-year-old will still have to prove his worth in camp, along with re-establishing his durability after missing eight games last year. If Wilson makes the squad, his best prospects would be a backup role to Elijah Mitchell, so his fantasy stock remains low at the moment.