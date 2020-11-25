Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Wilson (ankle) is day-to-day, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Wilson suffered a sprained ankle in Week 7 against the Patriots and sat out three games as a result. The 25-year-old running back was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, opening the 21-day window to be activated. Depending on how his ankle recovers to a week of practice, Wilson could play in this Sunday's game against the Rams. His role depends on the health of the other backs, as Tevin Coleman (knee), Jerick McKinnon (neck) and Raheem Mostert (knee) all carry injury tags at this time.