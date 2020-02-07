Wilson had 27 carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns, adding three receptions for 34 yards and another score in 10 games this season.

Wilson began the year on the 49ers' practice squad for the second season in a row, and he was quickly promoted to the main roster in Week 2 after Tevin Coleman suffered a multi-week injury. The 24-year-old was effective early on as a goal-line back, scoring all four of his touchdowns in the first two games following his promotion. Wilson saw his role reduced significantly as the backfield returned to full strength, and he should find himself in a similar situation to begin the 2020 season with all three of the backs ahead of him on the depth chart under contract.