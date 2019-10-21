49ers' Jeff Wilson: Elevates to third on depth chart
Wilson ran the ball five times for 20 yards in Sunday's 9-0 win over Washington.
Wilson received his first carries since Week 3 (when he filled in for Tevin Coleman) after being limited to special teams duties against the Rams last week. The 23-year-old appears to have flipped roles with fellow backup, Raheem Mostert, as the latter was limited to snaps on special teams. If Wilson continues to hold that third spot on the depth chart, there would be potential for touchdowns after he recorded four scores over the span of two games while serving as the team's goal-line back. The North Texas product's value will be touchdown dependent in a limited role against the Panthers on Sunday.
