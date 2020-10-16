Wilson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wilson didn't open the week on the practice report, only showing up Thursday as a non-participant due to a calf injury. Due to the 49ers not kicking off until 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, considering Wilson in lineups is a difficult prospect if his status comes down to the wire. If Wilson is unable to suit up, Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty will compose San Francisco's backfield.