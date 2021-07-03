Wilson (knee) is expected to miss at least the first six weeks of the season, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Wilson was already expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 months following surgery to repair a torn meniscus at the end of May, but this specific timeline report from Barrows indicates that the running back will be placed on the reserve/PUP list once training camp begins. Raheem Mostert is expected to lead the backfield attack in 2021, with Trey Sermon, Wayne Gallman and Elijah Mitchell (possibly in that order) jockeying for position during camp.