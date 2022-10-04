Wilson rushed 18 times for 74 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams.

Wilson burst through a gaping hole up the middle and ran into the end zone untouched from 32 yards out in the first quarter. He displayed his terrific speed on the play, topping 20 miles per hour, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Wilson worked as San Francisco's workhorse in the backfield, as no other 49ers halfback touched the ball in this one. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) not close to returning, Wilson should continue to see heavy volume on the ground if the game script allows it in Week 5 against the Panthers.