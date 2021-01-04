Wilson received 23 touches for 88 combined yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's season finale, giving the back 733 combined yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Wilson narrowly made San Francisco's 53-man roster this season as the fourth running back on the depth chart, but he finished the year as the team's workhorse and potentially its best (and healthiest) option going into the 2021 campaign. The third-year man spent time sharing the workload with all three of the team's other veteran options at various parts of the season, but Wilson regularly saw the important fantasy touches around the goal line and in most passing situations. Head coach Kyle Shanahan finally let the 24-year-old take over the starting job in full for the final two contests, and he responded with 294 combined yards and three touchdowns over that span. As for next season, Shanahan has proven to have a preference for two-back rotations, so there is no guarantee that Wilson -- a restricted free agent -- will continue to dominate the backfield touches the way he had been doing to close out the 2020 campaign. That said, if Wilson were to end up in a situation in which he would see north of 20 touches per game, he is beginning to show that he can be a fantasy force with his well-rounded skillset and a nose for the end zone.