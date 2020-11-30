Wilson carried 12 times for 43 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.
Making his first appearance in over a month after recovering from an ankle injury, Wilson finished four behind Raheem Mostert for the team lead in carries. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry after averaging 6.6 over his previous two outings, and his fumble toward the end of the first quarter squandered excellent field position for his team. Wilson's usage with both Mostert and Jerick McKinnon available was a positive sign, but his playing time could diminish if Tevin Coleman (knee) returns next week as well.