Play

Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Matt Breida (ankle) returning from a two-game absence, the 49ers are back to full strength in the backfield, which leaves no room on the 46-man gameday roster for Wilson as a fourth-string option at the position. Wilson made waves earlier this season with two-touchdown performances in both Week 2 and 3, but he's since found paydirt in only one of the seven games he's been active for while amassing only 87 total yards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories