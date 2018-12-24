Wilson rushed 11 times for 27 yards while adding two receptions for an additional 11 yards in San Francisco's Week 16 loss to Chicago.

After Matt Breida left the game early with an ankle injury, Wilson finished the game as the lead running back, but was unable to have much success running against the ferocious Chicago defense. Should Breida miss next week's game, Wilson should get enough volume to be a fantasy starter against a Rams defense that can be attacked on the ground.