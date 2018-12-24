49ers' Jeff Wilson: Held in check
Wilson rushed 11 times for 27 yards while adding two receptions for an additional 11 yards in San Francisco's Week 16 loss to Chicago.
After Matt Breida left the game early with an ankle injury, Wilson finished the game as the lead running back, but was unable to have much success running against the ferocious Chicago defense. Should Breida miss next week's game, Wilson should get enough volume to be a fantasy starter against a Rams defense that can be attacked on the ground.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 17 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...