Wilson carried the ball 17 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers. He also caught one of two targets for 12 yards.

The fifth-year back could have posted ever better numbers, but Tevin Coleman made a surprising return to prominence by scoring two TDs of his own. It was Wilson's best single-game rushing total since he erupted for 183 yards in Week 16 of 2020, and even with Coleman back in town, he should remain the 49ers' lead back as long as Elijah Mitchell (knee) is sidelined.