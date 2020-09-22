Wilson is expected to have an increased role Sunday versus the Giants since Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) are doubtful, Alex Shultz of SFGate.com reports.

Wilson and Jerick McKinnon will lead the 49ers' backfield in Week 3, and there's a chance practice squad RB JaMycal Hasty gets a few reps, too. Wilson has logged just two carries for three yards through two games, while McKinnon has showed more explosiveness with three rushes for 101 yards and a TD and three receptions for 20 yards and a score. It'll be tough to depend on Wilson in season-long formats, but he has sneaky TD upside in DFS formats.