Wilson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 41-33 loss at Dallas, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Wilson didn't get much run until Raheem Mostert departed in the third quarter after appearing to aggravate a left ankle injury. Overall, Mostert totaled 14 carries for 68 yards while Wilson notched 60 yards and one touchdown on 16 runs. With the 49ers' current top two running backs dealing with health concerns, Tevin Coleman (three rushes for 11 yards) and Jerick McKinnon (two catches for 22 yards on two targets) are the team's remaining health options at the position.