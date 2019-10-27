Coach Kyle Shanahan qualified Wilson's (head) injury as a stinger in his post-game press conference after defeating the Panthers on Sunday, adding that Wilson's not in the concussion protocol, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wilson avoiding a concussion is good news, but he should still be considered questionable for San Francisco's Week 9 tilt in Arizona. It doesn't help that the team's on a short week, with the game taking place Thursday.