Wilson (ankle) is expected to land on the 49ers' injured reserve later this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

This news come straight from coach Kyle Shanahan. Wilson was excelling in his opportunity as the team's primary back prior to suffering a high-ankle sprain. He accumulated 112 yards and three touchdowns before exiting. This means he will join fellow running backs Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) on the IR. As a result, Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty will be the top remaining backs heading into Week 8.