49ers' Jeff Wilson: Just under 100 total yards in win
Wilson rushed 23 times for 90 yards and brought in one of two targets for six yards in the 49ers' 20-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday. He also fumbled once but it was recovered.
Wilson took advantage of his lead-back role, shouldering all but two of the carries afforded to running backs and consistently moving the chains. The undrafted rookie didn't have anywhere near the level of involvement in the passing game that his prolific eight-reception performance in Week 13 might have suggested he would, but he appears to be a very viable alternative to Matt Breida (ankle) if the latter is sidelined once again in Week 15 versus the Seahawks.
