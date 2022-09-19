Wilson carried the ball 18 times for 84 yards and caught both his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

He ceded some touches to rookie Tyrion Davis-Price in the second half of the comfortable win, but as expected Wilson was the 49ers' backfield leader in the wake of Elijah Mitchell's knee injury. The team's overall offensive scheme could see some big changes with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for Trey Lance (ankle) under center, but Wilson figures to retain a significant role in Week 3 against a Broncos defense that just gave up 69 rushing yards and a 4.6 YPC to Texans rookie Dameon Pierce.