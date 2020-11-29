Wilson (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Raheem Mostert (ankle) was also activated and handed a questionable designation for Week 12. Meanwhile, Tevin Coleman (knee) has been ruled out. Jerick McKinnon is the only fully healthy, experienced running back heading into Sunday's game. It's a fool's errand to project how the backfield reps will be divvied up, but Wilson may be the odd man out if Mostert is at 100 percent.